Norman Lear honored at Sentinel Awards

“I would have been there tonight if not for the passing of our beloved Norman,” his wife Lyn Lear shared.

Norman Lear’s life and legacy took center stage at the 2023 Sentinel Awards at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills.

Kathryn Hahn, Debbie Allen, Adam Brody, Ben Harper, Cheryl Strayed, Damon Lindelof, Jake McDorman, and Peyton List were among the stars in attendance for a night that celebrated the icon and his lasting impact on television and the world.

The Sentinel Awards from Hollywood, Health & Society at the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center championed the work of writers and storytellers who have made an impact with their stories onscreen this year. Lear himself was a strong advocate that television and storytelling made a difference.

As his wife Lyn Lear shared with the show, “I would have been there tonight if not for the passing of our beloved Norman. He was so proud of the work of The Lear Center and Hollywood Health and Society. And he would not have wanted all of us to mourn. He would want us to celebrate the important shows you are honoring tonight, and most of all… he would want us to laugh.”

Lyn Lear’s statement was, in her absence, read aloud to Sentinel attendees at the beginning of the show by founding director of the Norman Lear Center, Marty Kaplan.

The Norman Lear Center was founded nearly 25 years ago and continues to focus on academic research on the social impact of media and entertainment.

The ceremony was hosted by Emmy-winning producer, legendary comedian, actor, and writer Larry Wilmore who introduced 11 powerful storylines of the year and the creative teams behind them.

Wilmore joked, “Well you got to say this about Norman – the man knew how to make an exit. He knew his audience. And wanted us to make sure we were all listening.”

He continued, “A giant has left us and we’re going to do him proud. This evening meant a lot to Norman because he believed television can reflect our best. That’s why the Sentinel Awards were created – to honor television’s best and brightest writing.”

Presenters included Emmy-nominated actor and producer Kathryn Hahn, Emmy-winning producer/choreographer and actor Debbie Allen, Grammy-winning performer and actor Ben Harper, actor Adam Brody, comedian and actor Frankie Quiñones, and actors Logan Marmino, Jake McDorman, Peyton List, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael McKean, Jaina Lee Ortiz and Barrett Doss.

The creators, showrunners and writers who garnered a Sentinel Award were recognized for their meaningful and accurate portrayals onscreen that tackled timely and important topics including abortion, systemic racism, climate change, and mental health. Among the show’s winners were writers Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez (Mrs. Davis), Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman is in Trouble), Zoanne Clack, Peter Paige, and Zaiver Sinnett (Station 19), and Liz Tigelaar and Cheryl Strayed (Tiny Beautiful Things).

Pictured: (top) Marty Kaplan (Norman Lear Center), Larry Wilmore, and Kate Folb, (middle) Debbie Allen

(Photo Credit: Michael Jones)