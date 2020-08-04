‘Nurses matter now more than ever,’ says filmmaker and photographer Carolyn Jones

The director of “The American Nurse” is set to release the documentary that follows the paths of five nurses in various practice specialties.

To honor nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, Kino Lorber is offering a free streaming re-release of the acclaimed documentary, “The American Nurse.”

Marking the six-year anniversary since it was released in U.S. theaters in May 2014, Kino Lorber will release “The American Nurse” for free on its streaming platform Kino Now from now until the end of May. The release is timed to coincide with National Nurses Week, and the World Health Organization (WHO) also designating 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

The film’s free release is made possible by Fresenius Kabi, which also supported the development of the film and related book, and whose purpose is to put lifesaving medicines and technologies in the hands of nurses and others who care for patients, and to find answers to the challenges they face.

The film was developed following the success of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning book The American Nurse: Photographs and Interviews by Carolyn Jones, originally released in 2012 and now in its fourth printing.

“Nurses matter now more than ever. They are on the frontlines of our health care system every single today. At some point in our life each of us will encounter a nurse, whether it be as a patient or as a loved one,” says filmmaker and photographer Carolyn Jones . “And that one encounter can mean the difference between suffering and peace; between chaos and order. With nurses risking their lives today responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am so glad that we are able to make the film available to people in their homes for free.”

A heart-warming film, it explores some of the biggest issues facing America – aging, war, poverty, prisons – through the work and lives of nurses and follows the paths of five nurses in various practice specialties. It’s an examination of real people that will change how we think about nurses and how we wrestle with the challenges of healing America. The film follows several nurses that includes a nurse who runs a prison hospice program, a labor and delivery nurse at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, a nun who runs a nursing home and an Army veteran and former medic, rehabilitating wounded soldiers returning from war.