Obamacare survives after Supreme Court rejects latest Republican challenge

Two of former President Donald Trump’s court picks, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, joined the majority in rejecting the Republican effort.

The Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed by 18 Republican states seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act. The lawsuit, which was filed in 2018, argued that the law became unconstitutional after the tax penalty for people who do not buy health insurance was removed.

The Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of the case. Instead, they dismissed it in a 7-2 ruling because the states lack the standing to sue.

“We do not reach these questions of the Act’s validity, however, for Texas and the other plaintiffs in this suit lack the standing necessary to raise them,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the majority.

“For these reasons, we conclude that the plaintiffs in this suit failed to show a concrete, particularized injury fairly traceable to the defendants’ conduct in enforcing the specific statutory provision they attack as unconstitutional,” Breyer added. “They have failed to show that they have standing to attack as unconstitutional the Act’s minimum essential coverage provision.”

Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch penned the dissent.

“Today’s decision is the third installment in our epic Affordable Care Act trilogy, and it follows the same pattern as installments one and two,” Alito wrote. “In all three episodes, with the Affordable Care Act facing a serious threat, the Court has pulled off an improbable rescue.”