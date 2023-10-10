Obie Wilchcombe, former Caribbean tourism leader dies

Wilchcombe was serving as minister of social services, information and broadcasting and leader of government business in the House of Assembly of the Bahamas at the time of his death.

Obediah “Obie” Wilchcombe, who twice served as chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, died late last month. He was 64.

Wilchcombe held the position of CTO chairman from 2002 to 2004 and again in 2016 and 2017 while also serving as minister of tourism for the Bahamas.

“In addition to his distinguished service to the government and people of his beloved Bahamas, minister Wilchcombe also worked tirelessly to create enabling environments for private sector participation in the region’s most important economic sector, tourism,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, president of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. “So it is with profound sorrow that we say farewell to this great son of the Caribbean, whose legacy will long be remembered.”

Wilchcombe was serving as minister of social services, information and broadcasting and leader of government business in the House of Assembly of the Bahamas at the time of his death.