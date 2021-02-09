Omar Epps and Michael Ealy team up for thriller ‘The Devil You Know’

Actors Omar Epps and Michael Ealy will star in the Lionsgate thriller about two brothers at odds.

Written and directed by Charles Murray, the film also stars Will Catlett, Glynn Turman, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Theo Rossi, BJ Britt, Vaughn Hebron, Erica Tazel, Curtiss Cook, Keisha Epps, and Ashley Williams.

Epps plays Marcus Cowans, who discovers that one of his three brothers might be involved in a heinous crime and finds himself not only at odds with his brother, but also in the crosshairs of a very driven cop (Michael Ealy). As Marcus tries to do r ight, he finds himself spiraling into the dark place he and his family fought so hard for him to overcome.

“The Devil You Know is an exploration of family, morality, and brotherhood. It challenges generational and cultural conditioning in an authentic way that leads back to protecting one’s humanity. I’m excited for audiences to experience this film for years to come,” shares Epps who also serves, alongside Ealy, as executive producer on the film.

“For me it always starts with what’s on the page,” adds Ealy. “I’ve been positioning myself to work behind the camera so when Charles and I were discussing another project, he sent me this script. My connection to this family was immediate and I was intrigued, especially because I didn’t come from a big family. I wanted to be involved and after a few deeper conversations, it was apparent that my interest went beyond being in front of the camera. Thankfully Charles agreed.”

No release date has been announced for the film.