“While we are still learning about the Omicron variant, our focus remains on protection and prevention. Our best protection is getting vaccinated, wearing masks, getting tested if you have symptoms, and staying home if sick,” Burke Harris tweeted.
As of Monday [Dec. 13th], there were 39 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. That number represents a 140% increase in new variant cases since Thanksgiving.
As authorities monitor and work to stem the spread of the new strand of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to promote booster shots for eligible Californians: Adults 18 and older — or teens who are 17 or 16 – who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months.
According to the Governor, the first confirmed case of the variant in California, which was reported in San Francisco two weeks ago, was someone who was not eligible for a vaccine booster shot. He expects the person to “fully recover.”
Across the United States, there are now over 43 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in at least 25 states.
Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci says the booster shot is the surest method to combat the threat of the Omicron variant.
“There’s every reason to believe that if you get vaccinated and boosted that you would have at least some degree of cross-protection,” Fauci said in reference to the variant.
Last week, Fauci said he expects the official definition of “fully vaccinated” to change from the current two-vaccination requirement to including the third booster shot. He said it’s a matter of “when, not if.”
Last Friday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a five-page report sharing the results of study that focused on
the 43 people across the country who have contracted the Omicron variant. Only one of them was hospitalized and most experienced mild symptoms like coughing or a runny nose. More than 75 % of them were fully vaccinated and nearly 33 % had received booster shots.
California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris took to Twitter to calm Californian’s fears regarding the state’s response to this new variant.
“While we are still learning about the Omicron variant, our focus remains on protection and prevention. Our best protection is getting vaccinated, wearing masks, getting tested if you have symptoms, and staying home if sick,” Burke Harris tweeted.
“When these four interventions are taken by all Californians, we help slow the spread of COVID-19 – including the Omicron variant,” her tweet continued.
California Black Media’s coverage of COVID-19 is supported by the California Health Care Foundation.