Oprah to honor Congressman John Lewis
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Politics, 07/23/20

Oprah Winfrey is hosting a gala of events honoring the legendary man.

Legends BallIn memory of Congressman John Lewis, OWN will present a special re-airing of “Oprah’s Master Class” from 2018 to air this Sunday, July 19 at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT and “Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved The Way” from 2015 to air on Sunday, July 26 at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT. Episodes will also live stream on OWN’s Facebook page and will be available for free on the Watch OWN app.

Before he was a U.S. Congressman, John Lewis was one of the pioneers of the Civil Rights Movement. Lewis reflects on his life of activism, his friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and offers wisdom for the ongoing fight for justice and equality.

Oprah Winfrey hosts a gala of events honoring some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of civil rights. The legends honored include: Ambassador Andrew Young, Berry Gordy, Jr., Rev. C.T. Vivian, Diane Nash, Dick Gregory, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., Congressman John Lewis, Rev. Joseph Lowery, Juanita Jones Abernathy, Julian Bond, Marian Wright Edelman, Myrlie Evers-Williams, Quincy Jones, Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte.

Photo credit: Harpo, Inc.

