Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay celebrated in Hollywood
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 10/04/22

Attendees included Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton.

Variety Magazine recently held an event celebrating courageous women, which was hosted by Megan Stalter, the breakout star of “Hacks.”

The event, in partnership with Lifetime, celebrated the female honorees who will appear on the cover of the issue, as well as the women profiled in the publication’s annual Women’s Impact Report, which highlights the top women working in entertainment.

Honorees included Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, who spoke about the importance of celebrating women and sharing their stories, as they do in their eight-part Apple TV+ documentary series “Gutsy,” which premiered on Sept. 9. The Social Impact Award went to Jacqueline Martinez Garcel for the impact she has made as the CEO of the Latino Community Foundation, an independent statewide foundation with a mission to invest in Latino leaders throughout California.

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay highlighted the importance of hiring female directors as they did throughout the production of “Queen Sugar” currently airing it’s seventh and final season on OWN.

Extracurricular Productions president and the world’s youngest Nobel laureate Malala, spoke about young people in film and television and supporting the Pillars Artist Fellowship; and award-winning actress, producer, and star of Marvel’s WandaVision and this summer’s blockbuster “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, Elizabeth Olsen, spoke about her support of the The Rape Foundation/ Stuart House.

Photos by Matt Winkelmeyer and Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images

 

 

