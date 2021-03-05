Uncategorized
Oprah Winfrey to deliver commencement address
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Event, 05/03/21

Winfrey will address Archer’s Graduating Class of 2021 and in Honor of the School’s 25th Anniversary.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey will deliver The Archer School for Girls’ commencement address on May 28.

“We are deeply honored by Ms. Winfrey’s generosity in giving the commencement address to Archer’s Class of 2021 and in celebration of Archer’s 25th anniversary,” Head of School Elizabeth English said. “Throughout her career, Ms. Winfrey has set the bar for how authentic storytelling can reveal our common humanity. Her gift for eliciting honest, soulful dialogue has and continues to fundamentally change the world’s perspective on how as human beings we can meaningfully connect. She is a champion for young women’s education and, as the founder of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, a beacon for the best of who we can be. The Archer Class of 2021 is beyond excited and grateful to have Ms. Winfrey, a true icon of women’s empowerment, as their commencement speaker, following a year that has called on each of our graduates to dig deep and find that same strength from within.”

In 2013, Winfrey was awarded the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. In 2018, she was honored with the Cecil B deMille award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Founded in 1995, The Archer School for Girls is a contemporary girls’ school, grades 6 through 12, devoted to educating and empowering girls for leadership in the 21st century. Winfrey will address Archer’s Graduating Class of 2021 and in Honor of the School’s 25th Anniversary.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Los Angeles City Council approves several homeless shelters in the Southland

City News Service, Community, 05/04/21

BET celebrates Mother’s Day with a special edition of ‘Pass The Mic’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/03/21

Must See Movies of 2021

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 05/03/21

Oprah Winfrey to deliver commencement address

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Event, 05/03/21

Los Angeles County moves to the least-restrictive yellow tier

City News Service, Inc., Health, 05/03/21

United States restricts travel to India

Staff writer, Caribpress, Travel, 05/01/21

Slightly Stoopid launch three new cannabis products

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 04/29/21

Black Music Month celebrates Juneteenth

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 04/29/21

Jodie Turner-Smith: ‘It’s all about giving people the opportunity to see themselves on screen.’

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, movie, 04/28/21

‘Vaccines and testing are both necessary,’ says Dr. Erika Flores Uribes

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Health, 04/28/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in