Oprah Winfrey to deliver commencement address

Oprah Winfrey will deliver The Archer School for Girls’ commencement address on May 28.

“We are deeply honored by Ms. Winfrey’s generosity in giving the commencement address to Archer’s Class of 2021 and in celebration of Archer’s 25th anniversary,” Head of School Elizabeth English said. “Throughout her career, Ms. Winfrey has set the bar for how authentic storytelling can reveal our common humanity. Her gift for eliciting honest, soulful dialogue has and continues to fundamentally change the world’s perspective on how as human beings we can meaningfully connect. She is a champion for young women’s education and, as the founder of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, a beacon for the best of who we can be. The Archer Class of 2021 is beyond excited and grateful to have Ms. Winfrey, a true icon of women’s empowerment, as their commencement speaker, following a year that has called on each of our graduates to dig deep and find that same strength from within.”

In 2013, Winfrey was awarded the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. In 2018, she was honored with the Cecil B deMille award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Founded in 1995, The Archer School for Girls is a contemporary girls’ school, grades 6 through 12, devoted to educating and empowering girls for leadership in the 21st century. Winfrey will address Archer’s Graduating Class of 2021 and in Honor of the School’s 25th Anniversary.