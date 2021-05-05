Oprah Winfrey: “We want to honor the Black Kings who stand firm and proud in their role as a father.’

Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the network’s first-ever Father’s Day special “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood” hosted by Oprah Winfrey and award-winning actor and producer Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) to premiere on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The two-hour OWN Spotlight features conversations with everyday dads, special messages from celebrity fathers and musical performances to celebrate Black fathers everywhere.

“We want to honor the Black Kings who stand firm and proud in their role as a father, and celebrate the love and joy they bring to their families and communities,” said Oprah Winfrey.

“The greatest role of my life happened 10 years ago when I became a father for the first time,” said Sterling K Brown, co-host and Executive Producer (pictured right) . “I am honored to celebrate these exceptional men who are my ‘Brothers in Fatherhood’, and continue to shift the national perception of Black fathers.”

“When I got the call that Oprah wanted to do this special, I was overjoyed,” said Reginald Hudlin, Executive Producer. “Once again, she knows exactly where the culture needs to go. There are so many Black Dads who give their all for their families who are never represented in the media. Sterling and I always compare notes on what’s best for our kids, and it’s wonderful to be able to take that conversation nationwide and replace inaccurate stereotypes with inspirational truths. You don’t have to be Black or a Dad to enjoy the show, but if you are, you’re going to love it.

The two-hour OWN spotlight special on black fatherhood premieres Tuesday, June 15 at 9pm ET/PT and is produced by Hudlin Entertainment and The Gurin Company. Executive produced by Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Phil Gurin, Oprah Winfrey, Sterling K. Brown and Tara Montgomery.