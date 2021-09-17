Oprah Winfrey’s new series spotlights mental health and trauma

“Speak Sis” will focus on mental health issues and discuss childhood trauma in the Black community and how it manifests in adulthood.

The special is a part of OWN’s (Oprah Winfrey Network) spotlight series and is the first of four episodes focused on health in the Black community.

Led by Oprah Winfrey, Emmy Award-winning host and journalist Adrienne Bankert, and leading social impact strategist Jotaka Eaddy, guests include California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Activist, Scholar, and Educator Dr. Dena Simmons and comedian Kym Whitley. Also joining the conversation are Dr. Gail Wyatt, Professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and mental health advocate Kelli Richardson Lawson.

“Speak Sis” premieres on Tuesday, September 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Through this conversation, Oprah and her guests will aim to educate, inspire, and helps others feel less alone and more hopeful for the future particularly after the disproportionate effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Black community and the emotional toll of the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality.