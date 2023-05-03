Oscar preparations begin in Hollywood

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood

To ensure public safety, support security strategies and facilitate the production of this year’s Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the City of Los Angeles have finalized street closure plans around the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

To accommodate the construction of press risers and pre-show stages along the Oscars red carpet, all lanes of Hollywood Boulevard are closed from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

MTA will begin re-routing bus traffic and subway trains will bypass the Ovation Hollywood station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 11, until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. on Monday, March 13.

Between Sunday, March 5, and Oscar Sunday, March 12, additional streets and sidewalks will be closed for varying periods.

Model Ashley Graham, actor Vanessa Hudgens and multi-hyphenate Lilly Singh will host “Countdown to the Oscars,” the official lead-in to the 95th Oscars on Sunday, March 12, airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on ABC. This marks Hudgens second consecutive year hosting the official pre-show. Content creator Reece Feldman will be a backstage correspondent and Rocsi Diaz will be the correspondent for the Academy’s member viewing party in NYC. The 90-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters, and give fans around the world the ultimate insider’s sneak peek at Hollywood’s biggest night.

Leading into the official pre-show, ABC News will have special coverage of Hollywood’s biggest night with a live Oscars pre-show “On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95,” Sunday, March 12, at 1:00-4:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. The pre-show coverage will also stream on ABC News Live starting at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT throughout the day until the start of the 95th Academy Awards. ABC News Live Prime anchor and “World News Tonight” weekend anchor Linsey Davis and “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchor and “World News Tonight” weekend anchor Whit Johnson will host the red-carpet special at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, featuring interviews with Oscar nominees and previewing the night.

Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen will present at the 95th Oscars.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.