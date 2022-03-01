Oscars 2022 Highlights

Check out pictures from the red carpet and a complete winners list.

A tense exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock may have been the highlight of Oscars 2022, but there were several other noteworthy events including the historic wins.

Ariana DeBose, who won best actress in a supporting role for “West Side Story” made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win in the category. Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an Oscar for film “Coda” and Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won his very first Oscar for Best Original Documentary. The award was presented to him by Chris Rock, just after he had been struck by Will Smith after he made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes co-hosted the festivities, which had strict COVID-19 protocols in place: Guests were required to show proof of vaccination, as well as undergo several rounds of testing.

Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo, Nate Parker and Zendaya were some of the several stars who stepped out for the 94th annual Academy Awards red carpet.

Check out the images below of some our favorites to grace the carpet:

2022 Oscars Winner:

Best Picture

CODA

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith for King Richard

Directing

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Costume Design

Cruella

Jenny Beavan

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Visual Effects

Dune

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Cinematography

Dune

Greig Fraser

Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Production Design

Dune

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Film Editing

Dune

Joe Walker

Music (Original Score)

Dune

Hans Zimmer

Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Documentary Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball

Ben Proudfoot

Best Sound

Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett