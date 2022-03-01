Photo Galleries
Oscars 2022 Highlights
Samantha Ofole-Prince/Pictures courtesy of A.M.P.A.S., Caribpress Newsmagazine, Event, entertainment, 03/27/22

Check out pictures from the red carpet and a complete winners list.

A tense exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock may have been the highlight of Oscars 2022, but there were several other noteworthy events including the historic wins.

Ariana DeBose, who won best actress in a supporting role for “West Side Story” made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win in the category. Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an Oscar for film “Coda” and Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won his very first Oscar for Best Original Documentary. The award was presented to him by Chris Rock, just after he had been struck by Will Smith after he made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes co-hosted the festivities, which had strict COVID-19 protocols in place: Guests were required to show proof of vaccination, as well as undergo several rounds of testing.

Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo, Nate Parker and Zendaya were some of the several stars who stepped out for the 94th annual Academy Awards red carpet.

Check out the images below of some our favorites to grace the carpet:

2022 Oscars Winner:

Best Picture
CODA

Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith for King Richard

Directing
 Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Documentary Feature
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder

Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh

Costume Design
Cruella
Jenny Beavan

International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur
CODA

Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Visual Effects
Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Cinematography
Dune
Greig Fraser

Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Production Design
Dune
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Film Editing
Dune
Joe Walker

Music (Original Score)
Dune
Hans Zimmer

Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Documentary Short Subject
The Queen of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot

Best Sound
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

