Check out pictures from the red carpet and a complete winners list.
A tense exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock may have been the highlight of Oscars 2022, but there were several other noteworthy events including the historic wins.
Ariana DeBose, who won best actress in a supporting role for “West Side Story” made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win in the category. Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an Oscar for film “Coda” and Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won his very first Oscar for Best Original Documentary. The award was presented to him by Chris Rock, just after he had been struck by Will Smith after he made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada.
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes co-hosted the festivities, which had strict COVID-19 protocols in place: Guests were required to show proof of vaccination, as well as undergo several rounds of testing.
Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo, Nate Parker and Zendaya were some of the several stars who stepped out for the 94th annual Academy Awards red carpet.
Check out the images below of some our favorites to grace the carpet:
2022 Oscars Winner:
Best Picture
CODA
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith for King Richard
Directing
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Music (Original Song)
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Documentary Feature
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh
Costume Design
Cruella
Jenny Beavan
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production
Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur
CODA
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
Visual Effects
Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Cinematography
Dune
Greig Fraser
Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Production Design
Dune
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Film Editing
Dune
Joe Walker
Music (Original Score)
Dune
Hans Zimmer
Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
Documentary Short Subject
The Queen of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot
Best Sound
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett