Oscars Countdown: What You Need To Know About The Upcoming Oscars

From performers, presenters to nominees, Caribpress details what to expect at the 94th Oscars which will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The countdown has begun to one of the most-watched live entertainment events of the year.

The first Oscar ceremony was held May 16, 1929 at the Blossom Room in Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel with just 270 attendees and now the ceremony is televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. This year’s show promises to honor the incredible slate of nominees – from blockbusters to independent films – and embrace the diversity of the global movie-going audience.

Who are the hosts?

For the first time since 2019, the Oscars will have a host. The hostless run began in a few years ago after comedian Kevin Hart stepped back from his hosting duties following a backlash over his past anti-gay tweets, however, this year’s awards will have 3 female hosts. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will be the first Oscar hosts since Jimmy Kimmel last hosted in 2018.

Who is presenting?

Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Halle Bailey, Ruth E. Carter (pictured above), Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta.

Who is performing?

“Encanto” cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, will perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” on the 94th Oscars, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced today. This will be the first live performance of the song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas,” also from “Encanto.”

What to know:

Steven Spielberg is receiving his eleventh Best Picture nomination for “West Side Story.” The director won his first directing Oscar for Schindler’s List in 1993. Other nominations were for E.T. The ExtraTerrestrial (1982), The Color Purple (1985), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Munich (2005), Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), War Horse (2011), Lincoln (2012), Bridge of Spies (2015) and The Post (2017).

Will Smith who plays Richard Williams in “King Richard” is receiving his fourth nomination and third in this category. His previous nominations were for his leading roles in Ali (2001) and The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) and Denzel Washington (“Macbeth” in The Tragedy of Macbeth) is receiving his tenth nomination and seventh in this category. He won Oscars for his supporting role in Glory (1989) and his leading role in Training Day (2001). He was nominated for his leading roles in Malcolm X (1992), The Hurricane (1999), Flight (2012), Fences (2016) and Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017), and for his supporting role in Cry Freedom (1987). He also received a Best Picture nomination for Fences.



Who is nominated for the major Academy Awards?

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!” (Netflix)

Will Smith in “King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Troy Kotsur in “CODA” (Apple Original Films)

Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight)

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Kristen Stewart in “Spencer” (Neon/Topic Studios)

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story” (Walt Disney)

Judi Dench in “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

Best animated feature film of the year

“Encanto” (Walt Disney) Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer ”

Flee” (Neon) Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Luca” (Walt Disney) Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix) Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney) Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Achievement in directing

“Belfast” (Focus Features) Kenneth Branagh

“Drive My Car” (Sideshow and Janus Films) Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Licorice Pizza” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing) Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) Jane Campion

“West Side Story” (Walt Disney) Steven Spielberg

Best documentary feature

“Ascension” (MTV Documentary Films) A Mouth Numbing Spicy Crab/XTR/Visit Films Production Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

“Attica” (Showtime) A Firelight Films Production Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

“Flee” (Neon) A Final Cut for Real/Sun Creature/Vivement Lundi !/MostFilm/Mer Film/VICE/Left HandFilms Production Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Searchlight/Onyx Collective/Hulu) A Vulcan Productions/Concordia Studio/Play/Action Pictures/LarryBilly Productions/Mass Distraction Media/RadicalMedia Production Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

“Writing with Fire” (Music Box Films) A Black Ticket Films Production Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best motion picture of the year

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

“Licorice Pizza” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing)

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (Walt Disney) A 20th Century Studios Production Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers