Wednesday, November 15, is the deadline to submit Oscars Submission Forms for consideration to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for 96th Academy Awards consideration.

Films will not be accepted for consideration after the deadline.

While the credits submission deadline is November 15, feature films have until December 31 to open in a commercial motion picture theater in one of the six qualifying U.S. metro areas: Los Angeles County; City of New York [five boroughs]; the Bay Area [counties of San Francisco, Marin, Alameda, San Mateo and Contra Costa]; Chicago [Cook County, Illinois]; Miami [Miami-Dade County, Florida]; and Atlanta [Fulton County, Georgia] and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days, during which period screenings must occur at least three times daily, with at least one screening beginning between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily, to be eligible for 2023 Awards consideration.

Entries in the animated feature, documentary feature, international feature and short film categories are subject to special rules and qualifying criteria. The submission deadline for these specialty categories has already passed and a shortlist of 15 finalists is scheduled to be announced on December 21, with the final five nominees announced on January 23.

The international features in consideration include “Totem,” Mexico’s Official Entry, Cameroon’s “Half Heaven” which stars Nigerian star Chidi Mokem, Saudi Arabia’s “Alhamour H.A., Eygpt’s “Voy! Voy! Voy! directed by Omar Hilaland, Tunisia’s “Four Daughters” and South Africa’s “Music Is My Life.”

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

For the 96th Oscars (2024), a film must have at least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group and at least 30 percent of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are from an underrepresented group.

Live television event producer Raj Kapoor has been named as executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullan as executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton as director of the 96th Oscars which will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.