Ousmane Sembène: If Africans do not tell their own stories, Africa will soon disappear.”

Those are the famous words of Africa’s foremost filmmaker Ousmane Sembène (1923-2007) who not only directed the first African feature film, but also the continent’s first color movie, and the first in an indigenous language (his own: Wolof).

His work will be honored in “Sembène” a two-week retrospective of the pioneering Senegalese auteur’s radical, groundbreaking work which will run at Film Forum from Friday, September 8 through Thursday, September 21.

The series spans across four decades, and shows his debut feature “Black Girl,” a harrowing drama widely celebrated as the first African film; to his Cannes-prize winning final film “Moolaade.”

Born a French citizen in 1923, in the Casamance region of Senegal, a nation that had been under French rule since the late 1800s, Sembène’s life was inextricably shaped by colonialism. He was kicked out of school in his early teens and worked odd jobs before joining the Senegalese sharpshooters of the Free French for a four-year stint, fighting across Africa, France, and Germany. Demobilized, he joined a massive West African railroad strike (on which he later based his seminal novel God’s Bits of Wood in 1960), became a shipyard union activist in Marseilles, began to write, and, by the early 60s, was recognized as a major African novelist with such socially-critical works as Xala and Voltaïque, a collection of short stories including “Black Girl,” which he would later adapt into his first feature film.

After Senegal gained independence from France in 1960, Sembène turned to film directing his first short in 1963, “Borom Sarret”, which follows a day in the life of a poor cart driver, and a year later made another short, “Niaye” in which a young girl’s pregnancy upends her small community. In 1966 he directed his first feature film, “Black Girl,” a harrowing drama which follows a young Senegalese woman who moves to France to work for a white family. It was the first feature film ever released by a sub-Saharan African director.

Sembène used his work to attack systemic hypocrisy, and oppression in all its forms and his work has won numerous awards including at Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Moscow. With his nine features he was not only a sharp critic of the internal problems of modern Africa, but also a passionate advocate of African pride.