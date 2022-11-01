OWN debuts new series titled ‘All The Single Ladies’

Series will feature real conversations about intimacy, dating, love and sex from the lens of Black women from all walks of life.

Each episode will feature four Black women of various ages and relationship statuses sitting down to explore a different topic. The conversations will sometimes be comedic and at other times will be heartbreaking, but they will always be real, authentic and heartfelt with the common goal of finding and wanting love.

Check out the episode topics below:

“Side Chicks” – January 6 @ 9pm ET/PT – Imagine being pregnant and newly married, only to find out the father of your child has been cheating? Or realizing your long-term boyfriend lives a separate life with someone else? Or seeing on social media that your boyfriend has gotten his ex-wife pregnant? After learning their partners have been unfaithful, four women must make painful choices about their relationships.

“The Swirl Life” – When a study abroad trip quickly turns into an interracial, international love affair, a TV reporter discovers that being color blind is no longer the goal. After blind dating online for five years with a man from a different race, a dietician finally meets her boyfriend. A Black woman from Compton dates a white man from Malibu. A writer in the coast guard lands her first kiss at 26, leading to a relationship that forces her to make hard decisions about her future.

“Why Women Cheat” – We often hear about men cheating, but what about women? Four women share their personal journeys from commitment to infidelity and finally, to peace of mind.

“Raised By Religion” – A teacher confronts her sexual identity, a stand-up comic tolerates an unfaithful husband and two preachers’ daughters rebel against their upbringings. This episode follows four women’s journeys as they break the rules, challenge their religious beliefs and search for true love.

“Bad Boys” – Four women — a massage therapist, a treatment counselor, a baker and a musician – talk about their past relationships with fast-talking charmers who turned out to be toxic. The women share their tough decisions in an episode that explores relationship illusions, the fear of being alone and personal self-worth.

“What Just Happened?” – A nurse is blindsided by her husband’s homosexuality, a court liaison reevaluates her long-term relationship with a cheating boyfriend, a writer’s world is turned upside down when the man of her dreams becomes abusive, and an entrepreneur is ghosted by the man she loves. In this emotional episode, four women tell their stories of infatuation, heartbreak and rebirth.



“All the Single Ladies” is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a North Road company, and Black Bar Mitzvah, with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale, Adriane Hopper Williams, Paula Bryant-Ellis, Shukree Tilghman, Jay Ellis and Aaron Bergman as executive producers.

Click to watch the trailer