Arts & Culture
OWN debuts new series titled ‘All The Single Ladies’
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/22

Series will feature real conversations about intimacy, dating, love and sex from the lens of Black women from all walks of life.

44B_ATSL_DS_Logo_Title_A_FINAL_OutlinesEach episode will feature four Black women of various ages and relationship statuses sitting down to explore a different topic. The conversations will sometimes be comedic and at other times will be heartbreaking, but they will always be real, authentic and heartfelt with the common goal of finding and wanting love.

Check out the episode topics below:

  • “Side Chicks” – January 6 @ 9pm ET/PT – Imagine being pregnant and newly married, only to find out the father of your child has been cheating? Or realizing your long-term boyfriend lives a separate life with someone else? Or seeing on social media that your boyfriend has gotten his ex-wife pregnant? After learning their partners have been unfaithful, four women must make painful choices about their relationships.

  • “The Swirl Life” – When a study abroad trip quickly turns into an interracial, international love affair, a TV reporter discovers that being color blind is no longer the goal. After blind dating online for five years with a man from a different race, a dietician finally meets her boyfriend. A Black woman from Compton dates a white man from Malibu. A writer in the coast guard lands her first kiss at 26, leading to a relationship that forces her to make hard decisions about her future.

  • “Why Women Cheat” – We often hear about men cheating, but what about women? Four women share their personal journeys from commitment to infidelity and finally, to peace of mind.

  • “Raised By Religion” – A teacher confronts her sexual identity, a stand-up comic tolerates an unfaithful husband and two preachers’ daughters rebel against their upbringings. This episode follows four women’s journeys as they break the rules, challenge their religious beliefs and search for true love.

  • “Bad Boys” – Four women — a massage therapist, a treatment counselor, a baker and a musician – talk about their past relationships with fast-talking charmers who turned out to be toxic. The women share their tough decisions in an episode that explores relationship illusions, the fear of being alone and personal self-worth.

  • “What Just Happened?” – A nurse is blindsided by her husband’s homosexuality, a court liaison reevaluates her long-term relationship with a cheating boyfriend, a writer’s world is turned upside down when the man of her dreams becomes abusive, and an entrepreneur is ghosted by the man she loves. In this emotional episode, four women tell their stories of infatuation, heartbreak and rebirth.

“All the Single Ladies” is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a North Road company, and Black Bar Mitzvah, with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale, Adriane Hopper Williams, Paula Bryant-Ellis, Shukree Tilghman, Jay Ellis and Aaron Bergman as executive producers.

Click to watch the trailer

Categories: Arts & Culture

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

OWN debuts new series titled ‘All The Single Ladies’

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/22

LL Cool J, Tamela and David Mann tapped for awards at Urban One Honors

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/22

Sibling rivalry, conflicts and commotion, ‘Riches’ has it all

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/29/22

Chinonye Chukwu’s ‘Till’ receives a Gotham Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/29/22

A Sampling of Dining Out Options for Thanksgiving Soul Food Around California

Aldon Thomas Stiles | CBM, Carib Press, Thanksgiving, 11/24/22

Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President of L.A County Federation of Labor

Edward Henderson | CBM, Carib Press, Politics, 11/24/22

California Increases Efforts to Combat Organized Retail Theft Ahead of Busy Holiday Shopping Season

Carib Press, 11/24/22

Are you a racist? ‘Deconstructing Karen’ Poses the question

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/21/22

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Beat Barbados Pride and March Into Super50 Cup Final

Caribbean Today, Sports, 11/21/22

Gabrielle Union: ‘What I enjoy most about playing Meridian is that she’s happy for her family to explore their individuality.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/21/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in