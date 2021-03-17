Uncategorized
OWN develops animated series ‘The Mound’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertaiment, 03/17/21

Set in the 1980s in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee – the first Black neighborhood in American history built by and for Black people.

OWNOWN announced today it is developing the network’s first animated comedy series “The Mound” from Munirah Safiyah Jones, the multi-hyphenate creator of OWN’s NAACP Image Award-nominated animated short form series “Sincerely, Camille” and the viral hit “Junt Land.”

Set in the 1980s in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee – the first Black neighborhood in American history built by and for Black people, “The Mound” follows the lives of Duke and Naomi Wiley-King as they balance marriage, family, and careers with the more pressing community issues of salon gossip, bougie aunties, suspect potato salad, and aerobicized colonizers.

“Munirah’s incisive wit makes you laugh out loud and think critically at the same time.” said OWN President Tina Perry. “We look forward to seeing what she creates with the backdrop of such a unique Southern setting in the ‘80s.”

“’The Mound’ is about community. It’s about showing up, despite personal or interpersonal issues, for the good of the whole … even when your neighbor keeps blocking your driveway.” said Jones. “This show is for the men and women who built Orange Mound from the ground up and who deserve a joyful, relatable, hilarious portrayal of the community they love.”

“The Mound” is produced for OWN by executive producers Munirah Safiyah Jones and Harpo Films, in association with Bent Image Lab.

