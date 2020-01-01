OWN hosts event for ‘Cherish the Day’

Created by Ava DuVernay, the series chronicles the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network hosted a launch celebration last night for its upcoming relationship drama, “Cherish the Day”, created and executive produced by Emmy winner and Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay (“Queen Sugar,” “When They See Us”).

The evening affair welcomed DuVernay, series stars Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) and Alano Miller (“Underground”,) and additional cast including Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson and Kellee Stewart.

Tina Perry (President, OWN) and Peter Roth (President & Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Television) opened with remarks welcoming other executives such as Susan Rovner (President, Warner Bros. Television & Co-President of Warner Horizon Scripted Television) and Carla Gardini (EVP, Harpo Films) among other talent and tastemakers for a night about the town in Atlanta, GA at The Stave Room.

The series chronicles the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) stars as Gently James and Alano Miller (“Underground”) stars as Evan Fisher. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, with the full season spanning five years in eight episodes.

(Pictured: From L-R: Susan Rovner, Kellee Stewart, Alano Miller, Ava DuVernay, Tina Perry, Xosha Roquemore, Anne-Marie Johnson, Michael Beach and Peter Roth) Photo Credit: Paras Griffin