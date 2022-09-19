OWN kicks off the Holiday Season

Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by the iconic leader.

OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) has announced its slate for the annual “OWN For The Holidays” tradition.

The network will be airing original holiday movies that include “The Great Holiday Bake War,” starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, and “A Christmas Fumble,” starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis.

True to OWN’s annual holiday movie tradition, each original movie celebrates and honors the deeper meaning of the season — giving to others and putting friends and family first.

“The Great Holiday Bake War” premieres Saturday, December 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT follows former pastry school rivals Julian (Mitchell) and Brianna (Luckett) who meet years later in a TV baking competition. Each has their own plans for the winning prize money, but only one can win…unless they work together. While Brianna struggles to support her daughter Willow (Naomi Sogbein) and Julian longs to escape his mother’s shadow, they learn that collaboration can create a new recipe for success – and love.

“A Christmas Fumble” which premieres Saturday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT follows the “queen of crisis management,” Nicole Barnes (Eva Marcille pictured right) who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she’s asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer-turned-TV-commentator Jordan Davies (Devale Ellis), whose network contract isn’t going to be renewed because of a violation going back to his college days. However, Nicole fails to disclose that she and Jordan were once boyfriend and girlfriend — a conflict of interest that could end her own hopes of being made partner at her firm. To make matters worse, Nicole’s efforts to rehabilitate Jordan’s image are constantly undermined by Jordan’s shallow entertainment reporter fiancée.