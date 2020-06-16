Listening Room
OWN to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday with slate of worthy films
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/16/20

To access OWN log on to http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

OWN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday with slate of special encore airings of programming on Friday, June 19 beginning at 3 p.m. ET/PT starting with the evocative original documentary “Dark Girls,” followed by “Light Girls” at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT, “Oprah & Lupita Nyong’o on Colorism” at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT, “Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way” at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT, “OWN: Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? (Part One)” at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? (Part Two)” at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

