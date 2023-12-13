Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon strikes deal with Apple

David Oyelowo can be seen in the Paramount+ series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

David and his wife Jessica Oyelowo are formalizing their partnership with Apple, according to Deadline.

The duo have struck a first-look deal with Apple TV+ via their Yoruba Saxon banner.

Yoruba Saxon’s films include “The Water Man” “Nightingale,” “Captive,” “A United Kingdom,” “Come Away,” “Five Nights in Maine.”

Oyelowo can also be seen in the upcoming film Biblical drama “The Book of Clarence” directed by ‎Jeymes Samuel.

The deal will see the actor David Oyelowo and Jessica develop and produce for the streamer.

The Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Emmy-nominated actor stars in the Paramount+ series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and the Apple series “Silo,” which has been renewed for a second season.

Oyelowo’s additional credits include “Queen of Katwe,” “Selma,” “Interstellar,” “Red Tails,” “The Butler,” and “The Last King of Scotland.”

Pictured: (L-R) Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)