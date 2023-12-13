Uncategorized
Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon strikes deal with Apple
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress News-magazine, Movie news, 12/13/23

David Oyelowo can be seen in the Paramount+ series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

94th Oscars, Academy AwardsDavid and his wife Jessica Oyelowo are formalizing their partnership with Apple, according to Deadline.

The duo have struck a first-look deal with Apple TV+ via their Yoruba Saxon banner.

Yoruba Saxon’s films include “The Water Man” “Nightingale,”  “Captive,”  “A United Kingdom,” “Come Away,” “Five Nights in Maine.”

Oyelowo can also be seen in the upcoming film Biblical drama “The Book of Clarence” directed by  ‎Jeymes Samuel.

The deal will see the actor David Oyelowo and Jessica develop and produce for the streamer.

The Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Emmy-nominated actor stars in the Paramount+ series Lawmen: Bass Reeves  and the Apple series “Silo,” which has been renewed for a second season.

Oyelowo’s additional credits include “Queen of Katwe,” “Selma,” “Interstellar,” “Red Tails,” “The Butler,” and “The Last King of Scotland.”

Pictured:  (L-R) Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Biden and the White House deny any wrongdoing as impeachment proceedings begin

Staff writer, National news, 12/13/23

Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon strikes deal with Apple

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress News-magazine, Movie news, 12/13/23

‘12 Years a Slave’ among films picked for national registry

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Movie news, 12/13/23

Sundance Film Festival marks 40th edition with screenings of ‘The Babadook’ ‘Pariah,’ ‘Mississippi Masala’

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/13/23

Acclaimed Graphic Designer Neville Garrick Dies at 73

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, 12/13/23

Terry Crews ‘I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you.’

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Obituary, 12/12/23

Ambassador Curtis Ward joins Governor’s Commission on Caribbean Affairs

Staff writer, Caribbean News, 12/12/23

Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Winner Makes

Staff writer, National News, 12/12/23

Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction” is one of the best films to be released this year

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/12/23

8 Holiday flicks to Get You in the Christmas Mood

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/10/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in