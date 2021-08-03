‘Palace must feel ashamed,’ says British talk show host Sharon Osbourne

The hosts of CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show “The Talk” had plenty to talk about this morning regarding allegations of racism from Meghan Markle.

The co-hosts shared their reactions to Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah, in which the royal couple opened up about their treatment by the Royal Family and the British press.

“I think the palace must be really scrambling today. I think they must feel ashamed,” says Sharon Osbourne. “The thing that really got me was the press release that the palace gave out about Harry and Meghan not wanting their son to have a title. They said he was not going to become a prince. That is his [birth]right…it’s really shameful and hurtful for that child, when he grows up, because he will look at his cousins and go what’s wrong with me.”

During Oprah Winfrey’s royal interview, Prince Harry admitted racism was a large part of them leaving the country to seek refuge in a more private setting in Southern California

The Duchess of Sussex, born Rachel Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018.