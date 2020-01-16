Videos
Paramount Pictures releases trailer for ‘Lovebirds’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/16/20

The comedy drama releases in theaters April.

LovebirdsDirected by Michael Showalter, “Lovebirds” stars Issa Rae (“Little”) and Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick) as a couple who experience a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery.  Both are pulled into several bizarre and hilarious encounters and as they work to clear their names and solve the case, they also struggle to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Also starring Anna Camp and Paul Sparks, the comedy drama by Paramount Pictures hits theaters April 3.

Check out the trailer below:

