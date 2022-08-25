Patricia Toledo named coach of US Under-16 Women’s Youth National Team

CHICAGO (Aug. 24, 2022) – U.S. Soccer has appointed Patricia “Patchy” Toledo as the new head coach of the U.S. Under-16 Women’s Youth National Team.

Toledo holds an “A” coaching license from her native Brazil and joins U.S. Soccer after five years coaching in Southern California, most recently with Albion SC as head coach of the club’s U-18 and U-17 Girls’ Academy teams and the SoCal Dutch Lions in the Women’s Premier Soccer League. She played professionally in Brazil, England and Iceland and began her coaching career with Albion while playing in the WPSL before several years working with soccer programs in Brazil and Spain.

“We’re excited to have Patchy join U.S. Soccer as we continue to build our Women’s Youth National Team coaching staff,” said USWNT General Manager Kate Markgraf. “Patchy’s experiences coaching and playing around the world bring a unique, exciting perspective to our program. As our WYNTs return to full programming coming out of the pandemic, she’s a great fit to lead some of our youngest National Team prospects at the U-16 level.”

As part of an integrated WYNT coaching staff, Toledo will work across age groups with a focus on the Under-16s.

Toledo is currently working towards her U.S. Soccer “A” Coaching License and aims to earn her Brazilian “Pro” license this winter. She earned a master’s degree in exercise science at the University of West Florida and holds a master’s in high performance from the MBP School of Coaches in Barcelona. Before joining Albion, Toledo spent two-and-a-half years as the head girls’ soccer coach for LA Galaxy San Diego. She’s also spent time in various coaching roles at the MBP School of Coaches, the University of West Florida and Flamengo in Brazil as well as launching the “Soccer Freak” clinic program outside of Rio.

“It is an honor to be part of one of the best women’s soccer program in the world,” Toledo said. “I’m looking forward to working with highly qualified professionals and talented young players who are proud to represent the USA with excellence on the field. Throughout my career, it’s been incredible to watch U.S. Soccer lead the way for women’s soccer worldwide. The Federation has done so much to grow the game and I’m excited to be a part of the next chapter.”

After kicking off her professional playing career in Brazil with famed clubs Corinthians, Palmeiras and Flamengo, Toledo attended the University of West Florida, earning All-South Region honors her senior year with the Argos. After college, she played for Iceland’s Íþróttafélag Reykjavíkur, the WPSL’s San Diego United and briefly for England’s Lincoln Ladies.

Toledo’s first training camp with the U-16 WYNT is scheduled for October. In her role, she will work closely with U-17 WYNT head coach Natalia Astrain and U-15 WYNT head coach Katie Schoepfer to maximize the development, evaluation and movement of players between the age groups for training camps and matches.

