‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ sprints to 1st place at Box Office

Paramount’s animated sequel took a bite out of the box office with $23.0M in first place.

The sequel which sees the return of super power pups made a dent at the US box office.

With Taraji P. Henson joining the voice cast as a villain, a mad scientist out to destruct Earth, this delightful sequel offers plenty of laughs and visuals for the entire family.

After a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the Paw Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into Mighty Pups. It’s a power that comes handy when their arch rival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance (Henson), a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains and save the planet.

Most of the gang from the first film are back including Delores, the self-absorbed poodle character, voiced by Kim Kardashian, Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo), Skye (Mckenna Grace), the youngest member of the team, who is struggling to fit in as the runt of the litter and Liberty (Marsai Martin), who joined the pups in the first film. There are also some new voices that include Chris Rock as a talking kitten, Lil Rel Howery who voices a news anchor and a one liner from Serena Williams who plays a yoga instructor and a three new pups Tot, Nano, and Mini who join the new Junior Patroller program.

Directed once again by Cal Brunker, the animation is cute, the humor is included and the message of inclusion and that we all have our strengths and weakness is explored as the Paw Patrol successfully saves Adventure City from disaster.