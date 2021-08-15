‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’ has lovable pups and a positive message

The Paw Patrol crew are at it again, this time, on the big screen in a flick that’s bound to start a roller coaster of sequels.

At the beginning of this cute animated film, we meet Gus (voiced by Tyler Perry) whose truck has veered off a bridge and he’s widely skeptical he will survive, especially in the paws of a German shepherd called Chase (voiced by Iain Armitage) who he calls “a puppy dog.” Fast forward a few scenes and audiences are introduced to the rest of the lovable squad of canines that include a firefighting Dalmatian and a Bulldog construction worker.

Alerted by a Dachshund called Liberty (voiced by Marsai Martin) of impending doom in Adventure City, the crew, equipped with backpacks called “pup packs”, set off on a mission to stop Humdinger (Ron Pardo), the newly elected Mayor of Adventure City from wreaking havoc. Humdinger, a cat lover, has a distaste for dogs and plans to revamp the city by tearing down parks, libraries and museums and must be stopped by any means necessary.

Anyone who has seen the series and familiar with the pups and their special skills will enjoy this big screen version which sees the heroic dogs saving the citizens of Adventure City using each of their own specific set of skills and customized vehicles for their missions. Superheroes always resonate so powerfully with movie audiences and this one will as we also get to discover a little more about Chase as he tackles the conflicts and dilemma of returning to Adventure City, a place where he was abandoned as a puppy. Kim Kardashian West has a small role voicing a high maintenance poodle called Delores, Chase meets at a Dog Pound, Yara Shahidi voices a scientist called Kendra Wilson who tries to stop the Mayor from a scientific catastrophe.

Based on the Nickelodeon cartoon series and directed by Cal Brunker, it’s a cute feature-length animated film that manages to teach kids some good lessons and will amuse the grown-ups. The message of working together and bravery should reach children just fine and there is plenty here to also appease adults.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Spin Master