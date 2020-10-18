Pegasus Invites Guests to Work in Kingston

Jamaica Pegasus, Kingston has launched a new package targeting work-from-home professionals and students who could benefit from a resort-style change of scenery to spice-up their typical workday.

The Co[ME] Work packages include the private use of guest rooms converted into office suites, with desks and conference tables replacing the hotel’s beds.



With daily, weekly and monthly packages, the office suites can accommodate one professional or a group of up to four. All office suites include desks, small conference tables, high-speed Wi-Fi internet service, sofa or love seat, mini-fridge, coffee machine, hot water kettle, bottled water, flat screen TV, and private restrooms. Guests will also enjoy access to the hotel’s fitness center, spa, tennis courts, pool, restaurants, bar, and larger meeting facilities.

“For Jamaicans that work from home, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and students, as well as international travelers visiting Jamaica, our Co[ME] Work packages provide a welcome, stimulating new environment where they can focus and pursue professional or academic goals in style and removed from the distractions of home,” noted Mrs. Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “The packages are also ideal for those in the Jamaican Diaspora based overseas who may need a professional space to carry out some business in the course of enjoying an extended visit with family.”

Kingston’s most iconic hotel, the 300-room Jamaica Pegasus has long represented the very best of service and hospitality in Jamaica’s capital. The hotel routinely plays host to major events, as well as visiting heads of state, royalty, celebrities, and business moguls, earning a reputation over the years as the place to see and be seen in Kingston.



The Jamaica Pegasus is located within convenient distance of Kingston’s prime commercial center, as well as such noted attractions as Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park, allowing guests to do business and enjoy the best of Kingston with ease.



Named one of “The Top 52 Places to Go in 2017” by The New York Times, and recently designated as a “Creative City of Music” by UNESCO, Kingston is the key center of trade in the West Indies and carries a renewed sense of vitality today, its renowned fashion scene, pulsating nightlife, celebrated gastronomy, and attractions fueling a renaissance in the largest predominantly English-speaking city south of the United States.



Jamaica Pegasus Co[ME] Work packages are valid for bookings made by December 31, 2020. There are no blackout dates, though additional restrictions may apply.



Spacious Jamaica Pegasus guest rooms converted into office suites offer ample space for collaborative remote work. Photo credit: The Jamaica Pegasus