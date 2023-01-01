Pelé, soccer King Dead At 82

The soccer legend is credited for coining the phrase “O Jogo Bonito,” which translates to English as “The Beautiful Game,” and was one of the sport’s greatest global ambassadors throughout the remainder of his life,

Pelé, regarded as one of the soccer’s greatest and most important players, died Thursday (December 29) at the age of 82, his agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed to the Associated Press.

Pelé’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, also confirmed her father’s death in a post shared on her verified Instagram account.

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace