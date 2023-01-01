Sports
Pelé, soccer King Dead At 82
Staff writer, Caribpress, Sports, 12/31/22

The soccer legend is credited for coining the phrase “O Jogo Bonito,” which translates to English as “The Beautiful Game,” and was one of the sport’s greatest global ambassadors throughout the remainder of his life,

pele

Pelé, regarded as one of the soccer’s greatest and most important players, died Thursday (December 29) at the age of 82, his agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed to the Associated Press.

Pelé’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, also confirmed her father’s death in a post shared on her verified Instagram account.

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace

Categories: Sports

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Flicks to See in 2023

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/02/23

Los Angeles gets a brief reprieve from the rain

CNS, Weather, 01/01/23

Californians now permitted to jaywalk

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Community, 01/01/23

Pelé, soccer King Dead At 82

Staff writer, Caribpress, Sports, 12/31/22

Gas Prices At Second-Highest Amount To End Year

CNS, 12/31/22

‘Spinning Gold’ charts the musical journey of Casablanca Records

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Music, film, 12/30/22

Janelle Monáe slated to receive the seventh annual SeeHer Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpresss, Entertainment, 12/30/22

CDC requires negative Covid test for anyone flying in from China

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 12/30/22

Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, dead at 31

Staff writer, Caribpress, Obituary, 12/30/22

‘The Harder They Come’ Now a Musical Play

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, 12/23/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in