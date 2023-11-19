Pharrell Williams recognizes Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs

Winning recipients attend town hall meetings with Pharrell and receive life coaching and therapeutic workshops, both in group and 1-on-1, encouraging a holistic career approach.

Pharrell Williams’ non-profit initiative dedicated to supporting Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs, has awarded $1 million dollars to Antoinette Banks, CEO and Founder of Expert IEP.

Other winners included Ecomspaces and HBCU Grand Prize Winner, Monocle, a social e-reader that creates a community-focused reading experience, who were awarded with $250,000 and $200,000, respectively, towards their ventures – in addition to 33 other prize recipients who also received monetary prizes.

Demo Day 2023 has celebrated more than 100 entrepreneurs funded since Black Ambition’s inception in 2020. Judges that determined the Prize winners included Marilyn Webber from Louis Vuitton, Erik Moore, Managing Director at Base Ventures, and Jay Lundy, SVP, Head of Investments & New Ventures at Combs Global.

The event was hosted by two-time Emmy award-winning talk show host and Digital Lifestyle Expert, Mario Armstrong.

Williams was joined onstage by Black Ambition CEO Felecia Hatcher and Warby Parker Co-CEO David Gilboa for a discussion on their respective entrepreneurial and leadership journeys.

To date, Black Ambition has awarded funding and resources to 101 Prize Winners and supported an additional 750 entrepreneurs with mentorship to strengthen their ventures. Approximately $10M dollars has been awarded to finalists.