Uncategorized
Pharrell Williams recognizes Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Community, 11/19/23

Winning recipients attend town hall meetings with Pharrell and receive life coaching and therapeutic workshops, both in group and 1-on-1, encouraging a holistic career approach.

Prize Winner Group Photo 1

Pharrell Williams’ non-profit initiative dedicated to supporting Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs, has awarded $1 million dollars to Antoinette Banks, CEO and Founder of Expert IEP.

Other winners included Ecomspaces and HBCU Grand Prize Winner, Monocle, a social e-reader that creates a community-focused reading experience, who were awarded with $250,000 and $200,000, respectively, towards their ventures – in addition to 33 other prize recipients who also received monetary prizes.

Demo Day 2023  has celebrated more than 100 entrepreneurs funded since Black Ambition’s inception in 2020. Judges that determined the Prize winners included Marilyn Webber from Louis Vuitton, Erik Moore, Managing Director at Base Ventures, and Jay Lundy, SVP, Head of Investments & New Ventures at Combs Global.

The event was hosted by two-time Emmy award-winning talk show host and Digital Lifestyle Expert, Mario Armstrong.

Williams was joined onstage by Black Ambition CEO Felecia Hatcher and Warby Parker Co-CEO David Gilboa for a  discussion on their respective entrepreneurial and leadership journeys.

To date, Black Ambition has awarded funding and resources to 101 Prize Winners and supported an additional 750 entrepreneurs with mentorship to strengthen their ventures. Approximately $10M dollars has been awarded to finalists.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Check out images from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 11/19/23

Burna Boy dedicates his award to Africa

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Music, 11/19/23

Dramas from Haiti, St Lucia to screen at ADIFF 2023

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/19/23

Pharrell Williams recognizes Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Community, 11/19/23

Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, Burning Spear, Lupe Fiasco to perform at Cali Roots

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, music, 11/19/23

Serena Williams will be inducted to the National Women’s Hall of Fame

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Sports, 11/17/23

Snoop Dogg: “I’m giving up smoke”

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/17/23

Producer Sean “Diddy” Combs denies assault charges

Staff writer, Caribpress, 11/17/23

Health officials anticipating a busy winter for the health-care system

CNS, Community, health, 11/16/23

Prime Video releases trailer for David Oyelowo drama

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in