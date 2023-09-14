Photos: Blitz Bazawule takes on ‘The Color Purple’

Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, “H.E.R.,” Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino star in this latest adaptation.

It’s a bold new take on the beloved classic Alice Walker novel and is directed by Blitz Bazawule, whose breakout first feature is “The Burial of Kojo. The extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond is getting a musical adaptation.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, this new featurette stars Taraji P. Henson , Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut.

It opens exclusively in theaters on December 25th.

Check out images from the film below: