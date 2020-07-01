Uncategorized
Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson star in Tyler Perry drama
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/06/20

Check out the trailer below.


 A FALL FROM GRACENetflix just unveiled the trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace.”

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the drama, which stars Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson, follows a woman who embarks on a new romance after discovering her ex-husband’s extramarital affairs but her romance is short-lived joy when she is indicted for murder and her fairytale romance with her new husband quickly turns into her worst nightmare.

“A Fall From Grace” premieres on Netflix on January 17, 2020

Check out the trailer below:

Photo Credit: Netflix / Charles Bergmann

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Aldis Hodge to play civil rights activist Jim Brown

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 01/07/20

The stars of “Just Mercy” attend a special community screening hosted by Kobe Bryant and Terrence J 

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Films, 01/07/20

Glenn Weiss will return to direct the Oscars

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 01/07/20

Miley Cyrus Settles the $300 million Copyright Lawsuit with Dancehall Veteran Flourgon

Love Zone, CaribPress, Entertainment, 01/07/20

Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson star in Tyler Perry drama

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/06/20

Jamaican Prime Minister addressed Jamaicans Home and Abroad

L. Johnson, CaribPress, Video, 01/04/20

Arizona’s Diverse Stakeholders Find Common Gound in 2020 Census – Do It for the Kids

Khalil Abdullah, EMS, CaribPress, Census, 01/03/20

Djimon Hounsou stars in “A Quiet Place Part II”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film trailer, 01/03/20

Quentin Tarantino to receive the Hall of Fame Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 01/02/20

City allows street vendors to legally sell food on sidewalks and parks

Staff writer, CNS, community, 01/02/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in