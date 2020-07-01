Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson star in Tyler Perry drama

Check out the trailer below.



Netflix just unveiled the trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace.”

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the drama, which stars Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson, follows a woman who embarks on a new romance after discovering her ex-husband’s extramarital affairs but her romance is short-lived joy when she is indicted for murder and her fairytale romance with her new husband quickly turns into her worst nightmare.

“A Fall From Grace” premieres on Netflix on January 17, 2020

Photo Credit: Netflix / Charles Bergmann