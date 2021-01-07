Uncategorized
‘Phylicia, you should take some time to meet the victims, ‘ says Judd Apatow
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 07/01/21

Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after his conviction for sexual assault was thrown out by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court.

Phylicia Rashad

The film director Judd Apatow was one of several celebrities who lashed out on Twitter after  yesterday ‘Cosby Show’ costar Phylicia Rashad celebrated Bill Cosby’s released.

“FINALLY!!!!” Rashad, who played Clair Huxtable, the wife of Cosby’s character on “The Cosby Show,”  wrote on Twitter after Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was thrown out by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. “A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” she added.

Apatow, who has directed the films “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” and “This Is 40,” responded to Rashad’s  tweet with a message below:

RASHAS

Rashad, who is a dean of a school at Howard University, an HBCU with more Black women students finally turned off her reply tweets after a barrage of abuse and responded with the follow up tweet below.

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward.”

Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after his conviction for sexual assault was thrown out by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court, the Associated Press reported. The 83-year-old actor had served two years of his 10-year prison sentence for aggravated indecent assault after being convicted in the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

‘Phylicia, you should take some time to meet the victims, ‘ says Judd Apatow

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 07/01/21

Three California Republicans share views on future of GOP

Jenny Manrique, EMS, CaribPress, Politics, 06/30/21

USWNT to take on Mexico in the send-off series, presented by Visa

Contributing Sport writer, CaribPress, Sport, Soccer, 06/30/21

File Your Tax Return—You May Qualify for Tax Credits & Stimulus Payments

Mark Hedin, Ethnic Media Services, CaribPress, Immigration, Finance, 06/30/21

A DOCTOR’S NOTE ON VACCINES – Dr. Tasha Dixon, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Advertorial, 06/29/21

COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Boyle Heights

CNS, Health, 06/28/21

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ opens with $70 million

CNS, Entertainment, 06/28/21

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd

Staff writer, Community, 06/25/21

Academy to present Honorary Awards to Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Event, 06/25/21

Vanessa Roth: ‘I appreciate what Mary J. Blige means to so many people’

By Samantha Ofole-Prince / Photos courtesy of Amazon, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/24/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in