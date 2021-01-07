‘Phylicia, you should take some time to meet the victims, ‘ says Judd Apatow

The film director Judd Apatow was one of several celebrities who lashed out on Twitter after yesterday ‘Cosby Show’ costar Phylicia Rashad celebrated Bill Cosby’s released.

“FINALLY!!!!” Rashad, who played Clair Huxtable, the wife of Cosby’s character on “The Cosby Show,” wrote on Twitter after Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was thrown out by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. “A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” she added.

Apatow, who has directed the films “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” and “This Is 40,” responded to Rashad’s tweet with a message below:

Rashad, who is a dean of a school at Howard University, an HBCU with more Black women students finally turned off her reply tweets after a barrage of abuse and responded with the follow up tweet below.

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward.”

Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after his conviction for sexual assault was thrown out by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court, the Associated Press reported. The 83-year-old actor had served two years of his 10-year prison sentence for aggravated indecent assault after being convicted in the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand.