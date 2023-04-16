Popular Los Angeles Jamaican Chef sentenced to Over 10 Years

Devon Bennett, 54, fondly known as ‘Chef’ in the local Los Angeles Caribbean-American community will serve time in federal prison.

The former Jamaican chef who pleaded guilty in 2018 to a heroin trafficking offense was a fugitive for more than four years before being arrested in Jamaica. He was recently sentenced to 121 months in federal prison.

Devon, who resided in Hawthorne when he absconded prior to a sentencing hearing in September 2018, was sentenced by United States District Judge Dale S. Fischer. After his release from prison, Bennett will be subject to a five-year period of supervised release.

Following Bennett’s flight from justice, Judge Fischer imposed a sentence that was 51 months longer than the 70 months prosecutors had initially recommended in 2018.

Bennett pleaded guilty in May 2018 to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, admitting that he and others used his apartment to package and ship heroin and other drugs through the U.S. Mail.

While free on a $50,000 bond and shortly before his original sentencing hearing in September 2018, Bennett fled. Judge Fischer issued an arrest warrant and, soon after, an order forfeiting his bond. Bennett’s third-party surety has since paid the United States more than $40,000 as a result of Bennett’s decision to flee from justice.

In early February, law enforcement authorities in Jamaica located and arrested Bennett at the request of the United States. Bennett consented to extradition and was subsequently surrendered to the United States on March 8.

Chef Devon worked at People’s Choice Jamaican Restaurant for four years. After leaving the Slauson’s Caribbean food eatery, he and a partner opened a Jamaican restaurant in Lawndale.

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated this matter, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The United States Marshals Service, the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Jamaica Constabulary Force – Counterterrorism and Organized Crime Branch, and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided substantial assistance in securing Bennett’s arrest and return to Los Angeles.

Assistant United States Attorney Benedetto L. Balding, of the International Narcotics, Money Laundering, and Racketeering Section, prosecuted the case. Assistant United States Attorney Robert I. Lester, of the Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Section, handled the bond forfeiture.