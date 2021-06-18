Uncategorized
Poster for thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton hits the web
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/22/21

‘The Protégé’ is directed by Martin Campbell and written by Richard Wenk.

PosterSamuel L. Jackson plays a legendary assassin called Moody in this Lionsgate thriller which stars Michael Keaton and Maggie Q.

Rescued as a child by Moody (Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer  (Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

Directed by Martin Campbell and written by Richard Wenk, the film is produced by Arthur Sarkissian, Moshe Diamant, Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, and Chris Milburn.

Lionsgate and Millennium Media present, a Millennium Media / Fourteen Films / I Road production, in association with Campbell Grobman Films / Ingenious Media.

The film hits theaters on August 20, 2021. Click here to watch the trailer.

