‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ getting a third season

Season two hasn’t aired yet but already Starz has ordered a third season of its family crime drama series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

On Monday, the Network threw a celebratory event for its Season two episodes which premieres on Sunday.

Production for Season three will begin this summer in New York.

Averaging nearly 9M viewers across platforms in its debut season, the show had one of the best performing first seasons in Network’s history.

Set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the “Power” Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character, “Kanan Stark,” and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan” and Tony Award winner Patina Miller (Into the Woods, “Madam Secretary”) as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

Season two premieres on August 14 with episodes available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the Starz app and streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally.

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of ‘Raising Kanan’ to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the season two cast also includes Omar Epps (“House,” Love and Basketball), London Brown (“Ballers”), Malcolm Mays (“Them,” “Snowfall”), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers), Hailey Kilgore (“Amazing Stories”), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) and Antonio Ortiz (“High Fidelity,” “The Sinner”).

Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer for season three of “Raising Kanan.” The “Power” Universe series are executive produced by creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” which inspired the full universe- Courtney A. Kemp- through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra and Natasha Gray also serve as executive producers for season three.

Pictured: (top) Cast of Raising Kanan (middle) Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis – Photo Credit- Sean Zanni Getty Images for STARZ