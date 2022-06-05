Uncategorized
Pres. Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre press secretary
Staff writer, Politics, 05/06/22

Jean-Pierre will be the first Black person and first out gay person in the role.

Jean-Pierre(cropped)Joe Biden has named his new press secretary, after it was announced that Jen Psaki will leave the administration.

Karine Jean-Pierre, currently the principal deputy press secretary, will be taking over the role after Psaki leaves in mid-May. Jean-Pierre, a political analyst, was Kamala Harris’s chief of staff during the vice-president’s presidential campaign in 2020 and served on Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012. She was also an adviser and spokesperson for MoveOn.org, a progressive Pac.

Jean-Pierre will be the first Black person and first out gay person in the role. She has filled in for Psaki on several occasions, most recently while her predecessor was quarantining with Covid-19.

In his statement, Biden spoke off Jean-Pierre’s “experience, talent and integrity”.

“Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration,” he said.

 

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Pres. Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre press secretary

Staff writer, Politics, 05/06/22

Los Angeles County reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections

Staff writer, CNS, Health, 05/06/22

Taraji P. Henson to host the BET Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/05/22

Karyn White and Tevin Campbell to be honored at Black Music Honors

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 04/27/22

Drama on Marcus Garvey to screen at PAFF

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event,, 04/26/22

Celebrating Earth Day, Calif. Leaders Focus on Water and Pollution

Aldon Thomas Stiles | CBM, Carib Press, News, 04/26/22

No more masks? Federal Judge Strikes Down Mask Mandate for Planes and Public Transit

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, 04/19/22

Caribpress attends the premiere of Marvel Studios ‘Moon Knight’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 04/18/22

Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 04/18/22

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew, But Media Won’t Tell

Craig DeLuz | Special to California Black Media Partners, CaribPress, Opinion, 04/12/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in