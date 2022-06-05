Pres. Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre press secretary

Jean-Pierre will be the first Black person and first out gay person in the role.

Joe Biden has named his new press secretary, after it was announced that Jen Psaki will leave the administration.

Karine Jean-Pierre, currently the principal deputy press secretary, will be taking over the role after Psaki leaves in mid-May. Jean-Pierre, a political analyst, was Kamala Harris’s chief of staff during the vice-president’s presidential campaign in 2020 and served on Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012. She was also an adviser and spokesperson for MoveOn.org, a progressive Pac.

Jean-Pierre will be the first Black person and first out gay person in the role. She has filled in for Psaki on several occasions, most recently while her predecessor was quarantining with Covid-19.

In his statement, Biden spoke off Jean-Pierre’s “experience, talent and integrity”.

“Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration,” he said.