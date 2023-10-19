Uncategorized
President Joe Biden orders all American flags to be flown at half-staff for five days
Staff writer, Community, politics, 10/26/23

Biden made this order as the manhunt continues for the Maine Mass Shooting Suspect.

Joe Biden

At least 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in a pair of mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday (October 25) night.

Just before 7 p.m., police received a 911 call about a shooting at Just In Time Recreation Center and bowling alley. About ten minutes later, they received multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant.

Authorities said that seven of the victims were found at Just In Time, and eight victims were killed at Schemengees. Three of the victims died after being transported to the hospital. All of the victims died due to gunshot wounds.

Authorities have identified 40-year-old Robert Card as a “person of interest” in the shootings. Police have issued eight murder warrants for his arrest. As the other victims are identified, additional warrants will be issued. Officials refused to answer any questions about his potential motive.

Card is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities urged anybody who sees him to call 911.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Lewiston, Lisbon, and Bowdoin as the manhunt for Card continues.

Officials said that Card’s vehicle was located at a boat launch in Lisbon.

Card enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in December 2002 and served as a petroleum supply specialist, according to records obtained by CNN. His current rank is sergeant first class.

He had no combat deployments but received several military awards, including the Army Achievement Medal, two Army Reserve Component Achievement medals, the Humanitarian Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Card studied engineering at the University of Maine from 2001 to 2004, though it is unclear if he earned a degree. He is also a certified firearms instructor.

Police said that Card has a history of mental illness and spent two weeks in the mental health facility over the summer after he allegedly threatened to shoot a National Guard base. Authorities did not comment on how he obtained the guns or why he was allowed to have them after he was committed to a mental health facility.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

President Joe Biden orders all American flags to be flown at half-staff for five days

Staff writer, Community, politics, 10/26/23

Remebering Roundtree, a trailblazing Black actor

Staff writer, Caribpress, Obituary, 10/25/23

Carnival ruled negligent over cruise where 662 passengers got COVID-19 early in pandemic

By ROD MCGUIRK Associated Press, Travel, 10/25/23

Brandy releases a Christmas Album

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Music, 10/23/23

More than 2,800 stores are closing across the US in 2023

Businessinsider, Community, 10/23/23

United Auto Workers union expand strike

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 10/23/23

A Hundred Days and Counting

By Andrew Dalton, Associated Press, Entertainment, 10/23/23

Tessa Thompson joins Sundance Institute Board

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/20/23

12th Annual Key West Film Festival spotlights “American Symphony”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/19/23

Frankie Beverly and Maze announce a “I Wanna Thank You” Tour

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Music, 10/19/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in