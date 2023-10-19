President Joe Biden orders all American flags to be flown at half-staff for five days

Biden made this order as the manhunt continues for the Maine Mass Shooting Suspect.

At least 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in a pair of mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday (October 25) night.

Just before 7 p.m., police received a 911 call about a shooting at Just In Time Recreation Center and bowling alley. About ten minutes later, they received multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant.

Authorities said that seven of the victims were found at Just In Time, and eight victims were killed at Schemengees. Three of the victims died after being transported to the hospital. All of the victims died due to gunshot wounds.

Authorities have identified 40-year-old Robert Card as a “person of interest” in the shootings. Police have issued eight murder warrants for his arrest. As the other victims are identified, additional warrants will be issued. Officials refused to answer any questions about his potential motive.

Card is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities urged anybody who sees him to call 911.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Lewiston, Lisbon, and Bowdoin as the manhunt for Card continues.

Officials said that Card’s vehicle was located at a boat launch in Lisbon.

Card enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in December 2002 and served as a petroleum supply specialist, according to records obtained by CNN. His current rank is sergeant first class.

He had no combat deployments but received several military awards, including the Army Achievement Medal, two Army Reserve Component Achievement medals, the Humanitarian Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Card studied engineering at the University of Maine from 2001 to 2004, though it is unclear if he earned a degree. He is also a certified firearms instructor.

Police said that Card has a history of mental illness and spent two weeks in the mental health facility over the summer after he allegedly threatened to shoot a National Guard base. Authorities did not comment on how he obtained the guns or why he was allowed to have them after he was committed to a mental health facility.