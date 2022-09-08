Uncategorized
President Joe Biden tests negative For COVID remains in isolation
Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, health, 08/09/22

Biden initially tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21.

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday (August 6) but will remain in isolation at the White House as a precaution. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor issued an update on Biden’s condition saying “the President continues to feel very well.”

“Given his rebound positivity which we reported last Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring,” O’Connor said. “This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative.”Joe Biden

“In an abundance of caution, the President will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test as previously described,” O’Connor continued.

He had mild symptoms and was treated with a five-day course of Paxlovid. He tested negative for COVID on July 26, but the following Saturday (July 30), he tested positive again. He has been isolating at the White House since his second positive test.

President Biden is scheduled to travel to Arkansas on Monday (August 8) with First Lady Jill Biden to meet with families impacted by the historic flooding that left dozens of people dead.

