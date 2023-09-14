Uncategorized
President Joe Biden’s son indicted on three felony gun charges
Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 09/14/23

The charges come after a plea deal involving gun charges and tax evasion charges fell apart in court.

The charges come after a plea deal involving gun charges and tax evasion charges fell apart in court. As part of the original deal, Biden would have pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor tax charges, and the prosecution would recommend probation. In addition, he would also enter into a pretrial diversion program to settle a felony gun charge.

Several weeks after the plea deal fell apart, Weiss was appointed as a special counsel to handle to case against the younger Biden.

Hunter Biden (left) with his father, current US President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

 

