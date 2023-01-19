Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy

Priest Gerald Johnson says he went to Hell after suffering a heart attack and describes the things he saw in a series of TikTok videos.

Priest Gerald Johnson from Michigan claimed to have visited Hell after suffering a heart attack and said the experience changed his life forever.

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” he said.

Johnson posted his claims in a series of TikToks and claimed that he was sent to Hell in February of 2016 after his heart attack. In one of his more viral videos, which got 3.7 million views, Johnson said that he indeed saw real Hell.

