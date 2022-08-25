Prime Video hosts party for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

London’s historic British Museum was the setting for the premiere after-party of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the highly anticipated Prime Video series debuting on September 2.

The British Museum, established in 1753, boasts a collection of over 8 million objects, including one of the leading collections of the sort of material that inspired J.R.R. Tolkien and was transformed into a tribute to the legacy of the iconic works of Tolkien, transporting guests into the magical worlds he created.

Attending the global premiere were all 22 series’ cast regulars: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi,Trystan Gravelle, Damson Idris and Sir Lenny Henry.

The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

Check out pictures from the event below: (Photos by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Prime Video)