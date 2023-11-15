Uncategorized
Prime Video releases trailer for David Oyelowo drama
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

“Role Play” releases on Prime Video on January 12th.

Role Play

Prime Video has released a trailer for their upcoming film “Role Play.”

Directed by Thomas Vincent, the film follows Emma (Kaley Cuoco), a suburban mother who leads a secret life as an assassin for hire, which her husband David (David Oyelowo) discovers when the pair decide to engage in a little role play to spice up their marriage.

The film also stars Bill Nighy, Connie Nielsen and David Oyelowo and releases on Prime Video on January 12th.

Click here to watch trailer.

(photo courtesy of Prime Video)

