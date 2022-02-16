Prince Harry and Meghan to receive the President’s Award

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will receive the prestigious President’s Award at the upcoming annual event.

“We’re thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the US and around the world,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “Not only do they continue to lead by example, The Duke and Duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come.”

Previous recipients of the award, which is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service include Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and LeBron James.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards” will include a performance by Nine-time Grammy Award winning singer Mary J. Blige and appearances by Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Questlove, Samuel L. Jackson, Simu Lius, Tiffany Haddish and Zendaya and airs on Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 pm ET/PT on BET.

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)