Procedure set to determine final U.S. Representative in 2022 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions Leage
09/15/21

Highest-Ranked U.S. Based Division One Club Based on MLS Regular Season Record Will Participate; Takes Spot Normally Reserved for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Winner

CHICAGO (Sept. 14, 2021) – Concacaf Council has approved that the 2022 Concacaf Champions League slot that would have been awarded to the 2021 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup champion should go to the highest-ranked U.S. based Division I club (based on 2021 MLS regular season record) not already qualified.

For the second straight year, the slot has to be filled following the cancellation of the Open Cup due to the global pandemic.

The United States receives four berths in the 16-team tournament. For the 2022 edition, the first three spots will be awarded to the 2021 MLS Cup champions, the 2021 MLS Supporters’ Shield champions and the first-place team in the other conference.

The Concacaf Champions League is an annual event, with the winner crowned regional club champion and given the right to represent the confederation at the FIFA Club World Cup.

