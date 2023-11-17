Producer Sean “Diddy” Combs denies assault charges

Combs vehemently denies the allegations and says his accuser is trying to extort millions from him.

Singer, model and actress Cassie Ventura made claims in a suit filed in federal court in New York City in which she alleges the rapper producer Sean Comb, who founded the music label Bad Boy in 1993, and has gone by the stage names Puff Daddy, Puffy, Diddy and P. Diddy was physically violent toward her.

In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, Ventura, an R&B singer once signed to his record label alleges that through threats of violence, Combs forced her to engage in various sex acts with male sex workers during that time.

Ben Brafman, attorney for Combs, said in a statement emailed to CNN via Combs’ publicist that “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations” and accuses her of demanding $30 million from his client “under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship.”

But Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor responded to Brafman, alleging Combs tried to pay her off to keep quiet.

“Mr. Combs’ offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery,” he wrote in an email to CNN.

Pictured; Sean Combs/ Photos by Shola Orol