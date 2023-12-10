Proposed Bill Establishes Protections in Voice and Likeness Performance

Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Thom Tillis today announced the NO FAKES Act, a proposed bill creating new and urgently needed protections for voice and likeness in the age of generative artificial intelligence.

The proposal offers historic federal intellectual property protection against the misappropriation of voice and likeness performance in sound recordings and audiovisual works. It prohibits the unauthorized use of digital replicas without the informed consent of the individuals being replicated.

The world has seen what generative artificial intelligence can do, and witnessed the ease with which an individual can be replicated without consent. The damage to lives, and careers, is real and immediate. This proposal provides an invaluable tool for performers, allowing them to maintain control over their most valuable assets.

“A performer’s voice and their appearance are all part of their unique essence, and it’s not ok when those are used without their permission. Consent is key, and I’m grateful that Sens. Coons, Blackburn, Klobuchar and Tillis are working to give performers recourse and providing tools to remove harmful material,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

“The explosion in popularity and capability of generative artificial intelligence has flooded the internet with AI-created songs, videos, and voice recordings which exploit the voices and likenesses of our members without consent or compensation,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “For our members, their voice and likeness is their livelihood. They spend a lifetime improving their talent and building their value. It is outrageous to think someone can undermine that value with a few prompts and clicks on a keyboard. Thank you to Sens. Coons, Blackburn, Klobuchar and Tillis for spearheading this urgent and important effort.”

SAG-AFTRA looks forward to working with Congress to finalize and pass this historic legislation.