Pujols Joins Baseball’s 700 Club

Albert Pujols, a designated hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals has just become only the fourth player in major league baseball to hit 700 home runs. On Friday, September 23, 2022, in the top of the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols hit the historic home run. He follows Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714) to join the elite group of sluggers.

Pujols hit home runs number 699 and 700 in consecutive innings in the evening game. Ironically, both were against former teammates. His 699th home run was against former Los Angeles Angels teammate Andrew Heaney. He hit home room number 700 against former Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Phil Bickford. The Cardinals would go on to rout the Dodgers 11-0 in the game.

Returning to the Cardinals after playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, Pujols had a slow start, hitting only six home runs prior to the All-Star break in what looks to be his final major league season. At that point it wasn’t clear if Pujols could even surpass Alex Rodriguez’s 696 career home runs to reach fourth on the all-time list. However, after the All-Star break, his slugging improved with fifteen home runs culminating his 700th homer.

In 1999, Pujols, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 13th round as the 402nd overall pick. After playing in the minors, Pujols made his major league debut for the Cardinals on April 2, 2001. Despite being a low draft pick, Pujols went on to have an outstanding rookie season. He was voted National League Rookie of the Year.

In his 22 seasons at the majors, he’s played twelve seasons with the Cardinals. His time with the Cardinals was interrupted by stints with the Los Angeles Angels (2012-2021) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2021). He returned to the Cardinals this season.

During his career, Pujols has been selected for the All-Star Game eleven times. Other highlights of his career include being selected National League MVP three times and is a two time World Series champion with the Cardinals.