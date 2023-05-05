Uncategorized
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ earns a Critics Choice Association award
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/04/23

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 580 media critics and entertainment journalists.

Charlotte

The Netflix drama “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will receive the Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment.

Called the “SOFEE,” the Seal recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories.

From executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, “Queen Charlotte” is a historical fantasy that continues the Bridgerton series into its third season while flashing back to tell how the queen (Golda Rosheuvel) met and married King George III (James Fleet/Corey Mylchreest) and managed the throne as a 17-year-old (India Amarteifio).

The prequel imagines a thorny but hopeful world in which the palace declares the coronation of Charlotte “The Great Experiment” that may heal a racial divide.  The series explores multiple issues through the female lens including racial adversity, mature love, leadership, female friendship, and resilience, as it depicts a beautiful example of unconditional love and commitment.

