Queen Latifah drama renewed for second season

In the series, Latifah plays Robyn McCall, a woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

CBS plans to renew “The Equalizer” for a second season.

The show stars Queen Latifah as former CIA agent Robyn McCall, who helps those who have not had proper justice to get equal and is a role played by Denzel Washington in The Equalizer and The Equalizer 2,”

An entirely separate reboot of Denzel’s original film, the series which premiered on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, was the most-watched debut of the 2020-2021 season, delivering 23.8 million viewers.

Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star.